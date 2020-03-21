Turkey bans elderly people to go outside
Turkey’s Interior Ministry announced Saturday a curfew for elderly people aged 65 and up and people with chronic diseases starting at midnight. In a tweet published on the official account, the Ministry calls on the elderly and chronically ill to stay indoors, Daily Sabah reports.
Elderly and people of any age with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to the potentially deadly disease sweeping across the globe.
Vestnik Kavkaza
