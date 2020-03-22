Aeroflot suspends flights to 7 more countries over coronavirus

Russia’s largest carrier Aeroflot suspends regular flights to India, Finland, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Bulgaria and Greece starting in late March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Flights to Delhi will be cancelled from March 22 until 28, to Helsinki from March 23 until April 2, to Stockholm from March 23 until April 17, to Baku from March 29 until April 30, to Zagreb from March 24 until April 19, to Sofia from March 27 until April 17, and to Athens from March 24 until April 18.