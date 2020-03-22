Police officers quarantined 190 people for violating self-isolation rules

Officers at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, along with the National Center for Disease Control, have identified another 10 new cases of violation of self-isolation, InterPressNews reports.

According to Ministry, they continue to work 24 hours in an emergency mode in order to implement the decision and recommendations of the Interagency Coordination Council of the Government of Georgia.

“The joint monitoring revealed another 10 new cases of violations of the rules of self-isolation. They are residents of Imereti, Samegrelo, Kakheti, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Kvemo Kartli, Shida Kartli, Samtskhe-Javakheti, Guria and Adjara, as well as residents of Tbilisi, who have been placed in the quarantine zone. At this moment, 190 people are in the quarantine zones due to the violation of the self-isolation rules,” the Ministry said.