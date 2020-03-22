Ilham Aliyev donates his annual salary to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has donated his annual salary to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree on March 19 on measures regarding the protection of health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country.

Under the Decree, the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, aiming to take preventive measures and speed up the fight against COVID-19, was established.

In accordance with the decree signed by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020, 20 million manat was initially allocated to the Fund from the Presidential Reserve Fund.

Individuals and legal entities can voluntarily donate funds to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, which has been established to provide financial support for measures taken to combat coronavirus infection and prevent its spread in Azerbaijan.

The funds will be used to finance the fight against coronavirus, in particular, creation of medical institutions of a special regime, rewarding health care workers and providing them with material assistance, improving the infrastructure in medical institutions and strengthening their material and technical base.