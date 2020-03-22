Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 367

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 61 to 367 over the past day, with 54 of them in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

"Over the past day, 61 coronavirus cases have been registered in six regions in Russia," the center said. Fifty-four cases have been recorded in Moscow, one in the Novgorod Region, two in the Kirov Region, one in the Arkhangelsk Region, one in the Bryansk Region and two cases in the republic of Udmurtia.

The coronavirus infection has been brought to Russia from European countries, the crisis center said.

As of now, a total of 16 people have recovered, including 13 Russians, two Chinese and one Italian. Three Russians from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have been discharged from hospital.