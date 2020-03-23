Shopping centers and malls closed in Azerbaijan

Large shopping centers and malls will be closed for a month in Azerbaijan from March 23, 00:00 local time, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Based on the recommendations and requirements of the World Health Organization, a number of rules were applied in Azerbaijan, including social isolation measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic. For this purpose, mass events were canceled, the operation of crowded social and cultural facilities was suspended, and the working hours of restaurants and cafes were reduced.

Currently, there are 65 patients with confirmed coronavirus in Azerbaijan.