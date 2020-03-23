Japan’s PM: Tokyo Olympics can be postponed

The option of postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games set to be held in Tokyo this summer is possible if it is difficult to hold the Games as usual, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a parliamentary session on Monday.

"[The position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)] is in line with holding [the Games] in a complete way. If it is difficult to hold [the Games] in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable as we think the athletes’ safety is paramount," TASS cited him as saying.

Abe noted that the International Olympic Committee takes the related decision, adding that the issue of cancellation of the Games is not on the agenda now.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.