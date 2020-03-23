Russia's arms exports surpasses $15.2 billion

Russia exported arms worth more than $15.2 billion in 2019, to around 50 different countries, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"As of the end of last year, Russia maintains a leading position in the international arms market among the countries that are the main exporters of military products ... The volume of exports of military products amounted to over 15.2 billion US dollars", Fomin said in an interview with the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

According to him, Russia exported arms to around 50 different countries in 2019.

The deputy defence minister added that Russia signed agreements on military cooperation with Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan, Suriname and the Republic of the Congo last year, which brings the total number of agreements to more than 100.