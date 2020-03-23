Brent oil down as market awaits Trump's intervention
Brent crude oil was down at the start the week on Monday as the global oil market awaits U.S. President Donald Trump's call for intervention in the Saudi-Russian price war.
The international benchmark was trading at $26.34 per barrel at 0605 GMT for a 2.4% decline after ending Friday at $26.98 a barrel with a 5.2% loss, Anadolu Agency reported.
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $22.91 a barrel at the same time for a 2.1% gain after closing Friday at $22.43 per barrel with an 11% dive.
Vestnik Kavkaza
