Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises to 438

The number of people who contracted the coronavirus in Russia has grown to 438 over the past day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"In Russia, the situation is not as acute as in other countries, especially in Europe. Over the past day, 71 cases have been recorded and 17 people have recovered," the PM told a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

"A total of 438 people have been infected," TASS cited Mishustin as saying.