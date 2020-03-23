Moscow authorities urge seniors to stay home amid virus concerns

Authorities in Moscow and the Moscow region have recommended people over 65 years of age self-isolate between March 26 and April 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, a number of measures will be taken in Moscow and the Moscow region in order to prevent the infection from spreading and provide social support to elderly people amid the pandemic, TASS reported.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced earlier on Monday that 71 new coronavirus cases had been recorded in the country in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number to 438. As many as 17 Russian coronavirus patients have recovered.