Tourists seek to stay in Bali due to coronavirus

Hundreds of foreign nationals have packed immigration offices in Bali in recent weeks, requesting to extend their visas as their home countries lock down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Bali branch of the Law and Human Rights Ministry, at least 1,830 foreigners have applied for a so-called emergency stay permit at immigration offices on the resort island since February.

"They were registered at the immigration offices of Badung, Denpasar and Singaraja," the office's spokesperson, I Putu Surya Dharma, said.

He said up to 80% of the foreigners were Chinese nationals. The rest came from Britain, Italy, the United States, and Germany, among other countries, The Jakarta Post reported.

As Jakarta enters a state of emergency after recording more than 350 COVID-19 cases, Bali, a hot spot for international tourists, has reported only six cases, all of which authorities said originated outside the island.