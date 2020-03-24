Aeroflot suspends flights to 5 more countries over coronavirus

Aeroflot Airlines will close flights to Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Thailand (Phuket), Turkey, the UAE and Cuba (Havana) from the end of March 2020, follows from a message on the company's website.



Flights to these destinations will be closed until the end of April, TASS reported.



Since March 20, Russia has introduced restrictions on flights to the United Sates, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Flights to all European countries were also limited. Planes can leave only from terminal F to the capital of a European country. Using the same principle, Russia has limited air connection with China, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and other countries. Aeroflot independently closed flights to some European capitals, mainly the countries where an emergency regime was introduced and entry for foreigners was closed.



As of now, about 350,000 people have been infected around the world and about 16,000 have died. Russia has identified 438 cases so far, 17 patients have recovered.