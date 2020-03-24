Armenia attacks Azerbaijan from occupied territories

Flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, Armenian armed forces attempted to commit a provocation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

The provocation was prevented by the Azerbaijani armed forces. One Armenian serviceman was killed as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani armed forces. His body has been on the territory between the trenches of the troops for one day.

The skirmish continues now, but the situation is under control of the Azerbaijani army.

The Defense ministry said that the Armenian side is fully responsible for exacerbating the situation on the line of contact.