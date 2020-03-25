Libya confirms first coronavirus case

Libya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

The center, which operates in areas controlled by both major sides in the Libyan conflict, gave no further details in its statement on the coronavirus case. However, doctors said the patient was in a hospital in Tripoli.

Both the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, in the west, and a rival administration ruling from Benghazi in the east have imposed lockdowns, stopped foreign travel and promised resources for the health service, Reuters reported.