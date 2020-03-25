Russia's Kuril Islands hit by 7.5 magnitude earthquake

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands and prompted a tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 217km south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 997km of the quake’s epicentre, The Evening Standard reported.

It added earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicentre, and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre was analysing the event to determine the level of danger.

The quake was 56 km deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.