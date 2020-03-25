Number of coronovirus cases in Uzbekistan reaches 55

Five more Uzbek citizens have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 55, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, five more citizens were found to be infected, and have been quarantined on March 25.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology - an Uzbek woman who had returned from France, was tested to be positive. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.