Russian Railways suspends domestic train routes

Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russia’s railroad monopoly Russian Railways, will change the frequency of train services inside the country, with some train routes suspended due to the lack of demand, a representative of the company said.

"Due to decreasing passenger throughput amid the current unfavorable epidemiologic situation the frequency of certain trains running inside the country will change. Part of trains that are not in demand now will be temporarily suspended," the company said, adding that the issue is about routes that have alternative trains.

Train services will be suspended or reduced in the period from late March to late May for trains running between Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow and St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Kazan, Irkutsk and Zabaikalsk, Belgorod and Moscow, TASS reported.

Earlier Moscow restricted international train services, particularly between Russia and the Baltic states, European and Asian countries. Trains to China and North Korea have been suspended.