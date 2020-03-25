Man who died in China tests positive for ‘hantavirus’

A passenger who died on a bus in China has tested positive for a completely different virus than COVID-19 — one more fatal that often produces very similar symptoms, according to state-run media.

The unidentified victim from Yunnan province died while on a chartered bus heading to his workplace in Shandong province, the state-run Global Times reported.

“He was tested positive for hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested,” the outlet wrote, offering no further details.

The Hantavirus spreads from rat/mice if humans ingest their body fluids. Human-human transmission is rare.

The symptoms in many ways mirror those reported from the novel coronavirus — with sufferers reporting fevers, headaches, coughing and shortness of breath.