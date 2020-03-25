Rouhani: Iran to introduce movement restrictions due to COVID-19

Iranian authorities have prepared a plan to impose restrictions on movement of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

"Yesterday a meeting of the coronavirus prevention headquarters discussed the need to introduce new restrictions," he said in a speech broadcast by Iran’s state TV. "The draft is ready, will be approved [on Wednesday] and then published."

According to Rouhani, the plan stipulates "imposing restrictions on travel so that people return to their places of residence as soon as possible."

The country currently has no movement restrictions even though authorities have repeatedly urged Iranians against unnecessary travel and ventures outside, TASS reported.

According to the latest reports, there are 24,811 coronavirus cases in the country, while 1,934 people died.