Number of coronavirus cases in Russia grow to 658

The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Russia has grown by 163 over the past day to 658, with 55 regions hit by the disease, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"Today 658 people in 55 regions of Russia have been infected and 29 people have recovered. Some 112,000 people are under supervision and self-isolated," Golikova told a coordination council on fighting against the coronavirus spread.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 424,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,900 have died.