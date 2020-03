Russia ready to help U.S. to combat coronavirus

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is ready to help the United States in the fight against a new coronavirus, if necessary.

"The speculation about the failure of our diagnostic system is unacceptable. Especially, from commentators who position themselves as experts in healthcare," the diplomat stressed.

"Our test kits showed their high quality in China and Iran and were transferred to Italy," TASS cited him as saying.

"Ordinary Americans should know that Russia will be ready to help the United States too, if necessary," Antonov said, noting that Russia had has repeatedly offered assistance in extinguishing fires in California.