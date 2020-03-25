Ukraine declares nationwide emergency mode due to COVID-19

Ukraine has declared a national emergency mode for 30 days and extended quarantine measures to the same date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government's press service said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

"We are extending the quarantine and imposing a mode of emergency throughout the entire territory of Ukraine for 30 days until April 24," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a government meeting, adding that the measure could be extended if necessary.

As the governmental press service explained earlier, the emergency mode does not imply limiting the rights or freedom of Ukrainians. This distinguishes the emergency mode from the state of emergency.

As of Wednesday, 113 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Ukraine. Four of them were fatal, while one person has recovered.

Quarantine in Ukraine started on March 12. It entailed the closure of educational institutions, shopping centers, gyms, restaurants, cafes and beauty salons, as well as the suspension of intercity and interregional passenger traffic, including rail, air and bus.

On March 16, Ukraine banned foreigners from entering the country, and the next day closed border crossing points for state, rail and bus services. Now Ukrainian citizens can get into the country by car or on foot. Ukrainians are also being brought back home on occasional, non-scheduled flights.