Pope Francis calls Christians to prayer for end to coronavirus pandemic

Pope Francis has asked leaders of all the world’s Christian confessions to join with all the faithful in reciting the Lord’s Prayer today — Wednesday*, March 25th, the Feast of the Annunciation — at noon, Rome time, Catholic Herald Online reports.

“I invite all the Heads of the Churches and the leaders of every Christian community,” Pope Francis said Sunday after the Angelus prayer, “together with all Christians of the various confessions, to invoke the Most High, Almighty God, reciting at the same time the prayer that Jesus, our Lord, taught us,” the Our Father, on Wednesday at noon Rome time.

“May the Lord hear the united prayer of all of His disciples who are preparing themselves to celebrate the victory of the Risen Christ,” Pope Francis prayed. “Let us remain united,” he said.

“Let us make our closeness felt toward those persons who are the most lonely and sorely tried,” Pope Francis prayed, calling on Christians throughout the world, together with the leaders of their communities, to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, “with the universality of prayer, of compassion, of tenderness.”