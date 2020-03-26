Russia suspends all flights to foreign countries

The Russian government has instructed the Federal Air Transport Agency to suspend all regular and charter flights on March 27, except for flights aimed at bringing Russians home.

"Regular and charter flights from Russian airports to and from foreign airports are to be suspended starting at midnight on March 27, 2020, with the exception of flights aimed at bringing Russian nationals back from overseas… and flights carried out in accordance with the government’s decisions," the government’s order reads.

The move followed the March 25 meeting of the government’s Coordination Council for the Prevention of the Coronavirus, TASS reported.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide as of 10:00 a.m. Geneva time (noon Moscow time) on Wednesday has reached 414,179, with 18,440 deaths.

Russia has identified 658 cases of the virus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree yesterday establishing March 30 - April 3, 2020 paid days off across the country.