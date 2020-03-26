Number of coronavirus cases in Turkey reaches 2,433

The number of coronavirus patients in Turkey increased by 561 yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 2,433, while the death toll topped 59.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the figures with a bit of a warning, saying that “precautions bind us to life.”

“Some 5,035 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, 561 of which returned positive,” Koca said. “15 of our patients have passed away,” he added.

“Number cannot explain the grief of loss or anxiety. Let’s try to live with zero risks," Daily Sabah cited the minister as saying.

Turkey has so far conducted nearly 28,000 tests.