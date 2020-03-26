Conor McGregor gives Ireland €1mln for protective hospital equipment

UFC star Conor McGregor has spent one million euros on protective equipment for hospital staff treating patients with the coronavirus in Ireland.

McGregor sent a message to the Republic of Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and revealed the contents on his Twitter page.

Donohoe had written to McGregor asking him to tell his 7.9 million Twitter followers to practise social distancing, AFP reported.

"Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date," McGregor said.

Two weeks ago McGregor had suggested his aunt had died after contracting coronavirus, though he later clarified that COVID-19 was not the cause of her death.