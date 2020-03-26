Madrid’s ice rink turned to morgue

Madrid has transformed an ice rink into a makeshift mortuary as Spain‘s coronavirus death toll continues to rise.

The country's Covid-19 death toll shot up by a record daily increase of 738 deaths, pushing it to 3,434 overall and passing China’s 3,285, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The virus has overwhelmed the country’s health system, with hotels being converted into hospitals and the Palacio de Hielo mall in Madrid, home to an Olympic-sized ice rink, being converted into a morgue.

Security forces guarded the complex on the northeastern outskirts of the city on Tuesday as funeral vans arrived and entered the building’s underground car park, The Independent reported.

Authorities decided to use the 1,800sqm centre after the city’s municipal funeral service said it could take no more bodies until it was restocked with protective equipment and material.