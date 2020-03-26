Malaysia's King and Queen quarantined

Malaysia's King and Queen are currently under quarantine after seven staff members from Istana Negara tested positive for coronavirus, reported national news agency Bernama on Thursday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin and his wife Tuanku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have tested negative for the virus.

However, they decided to go on self-quarantine for 14 days, beginning Wednesday, Ahmad Fadli said.

As for the seven workers, Mr Ahmad Fadli said they are in stable condition, The Straits Times reported.

Malaysia currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia. The number of infections grew by another 172 yesteray to 1,796, more than double the 673 tally just a week ago. Deaths have climbed from two to 21 in the same period.