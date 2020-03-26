Two-year-old child tests positive for coronavirus in Georgia

A two-year-old child has tested positive for a new coronavirus. Vakhtang Bochorishvili Hospital Director Kakha Ishkhneli told reporters that the condition of the child is satisfactory, InterPressNews reports.

“The child’s family was in self-isolation. The condition of the child is satisfactory, with no clinical symptoms. The patient is from the confirmed cluster and some members of the child have also tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, the child’s parents have are not infected. All contacts in this clusters have been identified,” Kakha Ishkhneli said.