More than 100 employees at 3 Boston hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus

More than 100 hospital workers in Boston have tested positive for coronavirus, officials at three facilities in the city told CNN.

That news comes as medical officials around the country express fears that hospitals will run short on staff as workers contract the virus from ill patients, even as the rate of sick people going to hospitals still is increasing.

The 100-plus workers who tested positive are at three Boston hospitals.

"Employees who have tested positive are not working until after they have been cleared by occupational health services," Brigham and Women's Hospital spokeswoman Serena Bronda told CNN.

Massachusetts General Hospital believes most of its coronavirus-positive employees contracted the virus somewhere other than the hospital, representative Terri Ogan said.

That belief comes from "hospital data, our broad implementation of CDC-guided infection control procedures throughout the hospital, and the extent of community spread now ongoing in Massachusetts," Ogan said.