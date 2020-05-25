Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 new cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,946 in the past day to 353,427 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



For the tenth day in a row, the daily number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia does not exceed 10,000.



The daily growth rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 2.6%.

Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen to 1 for the first time since May 13, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.



Moscow’s coronavirus reproduction rate has increased to 0.91, the highest since May 13. Moscow recorded its lowest rate on May 19 (0.72).



Russia’s regions with a large number of coronavirus patients and the coronavirus reproduction rate below 1 include the Moscow region (0.93), St. Petersburg (0.87), the Nizhny Novgorod region (0.86), the Krasnodar region (0.98) and the Krasnoyarsk region (0.56).



The Krasnoyarsk region’s rate earlier jumped to 4.33 after an outbreak had been recorded at a gold-mining facility. At the outbreak’s peak, up to 504 new cases were identified in one day. As many as 145 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Krasnoyarsk region in the past 24 hours.