Iran records 34 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Iran confirmed 34 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,451.



A further 2,023 people have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the overall count to 137,724, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.



He said 107,713 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,585 patients remain in critical condition, Anadolu Agency reported.



In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest-hit by the disease, COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.