Main » News

Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to take COVID-19 test

Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to take COVID-19 test

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to take a COVID-19 test after the infection of his father Abdulmanap, insisting all efforts be focused on the 57-year-old, who his now in a coma and under round-the-clock observation.

After his father had fallen seriously ill with the disease, doctors also offered Khabib a full test for COVID-19, but the younger Nurmagomedov refused and insisted their attention be centered fully on his ailing father, according to the telegram channel Mash.

Renowned trainer Abdulmanap is still currently in a coma and is under careful round-the-clock video monitoring in a Moscow military hospital since undergoing heart bypass surgery after suffering cardiovascular failure. Staff at the medical facility have described his condition as ‘critical’.

1350 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars