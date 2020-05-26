Four dead in helicopter crash in Russia’s Anadyr

Four people died in a Mi-8 helicopter crash at Ugolniye Kopi airport in Russia’s Chukotka, a source in the Chukotka Autonomous Region government said.



"Four people died. The preliminary version of the crash is a technical malfunction," TASS cited the source as saying.



A source in the Ministry of Defense also said that technical malfunction is the probable cause of the crash.



According to Sergey Savchenko, head of Chukotka’s Anadyr district, "the four victims are servicemen."



The Russian Aerospace Forces Main Command commission has departed to the crash site.