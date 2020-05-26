Main » News

Second batch of U.S.-made ventilators to be shipped to Russia

Photo by Gazeta.ru
The second batch of U.S.-made ventilators for Russia will be produced and ready for shipment on May 26, while the first one will be available on May 20," a senior source in the U.S. administration said.

"The first 50 ventilators are being produced by the [U.S.] manufacturer and are expected to be ready for shipment on May 20. The remaining 150 ventilators will be produced and are expected to be ready on May 26," TASS cited the source as saying.

