Russian banks’ currency cash imports hit maximum since 2014

Russia's banks imported the maximum amount of foreign currency cash in six years in March, according to the central bank’s statistics.



Amid the spread of coronavirus and instability on global financial markets, Russian banks imported $4.95 billion in March, almost 10 times more than in February, and 1.13 billion euros in dollar equivalent, three times higher than in February, PRIME reported.



The bigger amounts of foreign currency cash imports were recorded only in March and December 2014, the regulator said.