Moscow coronavirus recoveries hit record high in past day

Another 8,033 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Moscow, taking the total number of recoveries in the Russian capital to 61,619, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Social Development Anastasiya Rakova said.



The previous record was set on May 20 when 5,440 people were released from hospitals. "In the past day, a total of 8,033 people recovered after undergoing treatment, this is a record high number. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 61,619. We hope that this positive dynamics will continue," TASS cited the deputy mayor as saying.



All patients will remain under medical supervision and will receive recommendations.



The recovered Muscovites have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. In accordance with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s decree, donors earn 5,000 rubles ($69) for 600 ml of plasma.