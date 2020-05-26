Number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia exceeds 7,400  

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 289 in the past 24 hours to 7,402, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 289 new coronavirus cases were identified. As many as 3,220 patients recovered from the illness while the number of the infected stands at 7,402," the ministry said in a statement.



Four more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 91 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.



A total of 4,052 people are currently being treated, RIA Novosti reported.

Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13.