Russia’s daily growth rate hit record low of 2.5%

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,915 in the past day, reaching 362,342 in all Russian regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



The daily growth rate hit a record low of 2.5% versus 2.6% a day earlier, TASS reported.



New 817 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 363 in St. Petersburg, 228 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 207 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 203 in the Rostov Region, 169 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 148 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 112 in the Irkutsk Region, 105 in the Kaluga Region, 105 in the Tula Region and 99 in the Bryansk Region.