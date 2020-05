Russia leapfrogs Saudi Arabia as China's top oil supplier in April

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s top crude oil supplier in April, customs data showed, with imports rising 18% from the same month a year earlier as refiners snapped up cheap raw materials amid a price war between the two producers.



Russian shipments reached 7.2 million tonnes last month, equivalent to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs released on Tuesday.



That compares with 1.49 million bpd in April 2019 and 1.66 million bpd in March, Reuters reported.



Supplies from Saudi Arabia fell to 1.26 million bpd, down from 1.53 million bpd in April 2019 and 1.7 million bpd in March.



China’s total crude oil imports in April came in at 9.84 million bpd, up from 9.68 million bpd in March, but well below 10.64 million bpd in April last year, according to data released earlier this month.



Still, imports during the first four months of the year were up 1.7% on a year earlier as Chinese oil refineries take advantage of slumping oil prices.



Refinitiv’s oil research team expects China’s May imports to hit an all-time high of 53.7 million tonnes, or 12.7 million bpd, with record volumes from OPEC producers.