Trump predicts number of COVID-19 deaths in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he believes that there will be more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

According to the U.S. leader, this number would be higher, had it not been for the timely actions of his administration.

"If I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 million people, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose," Trump said.

"One person lost to this invisible virus is too much, it should have been stopped at its source, China, but I acted very quickly, and made the right decisions.U.S. president added.