Turkey confirms 948 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirmed 948 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.



He said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has risen to 158,762, while the death toll surged to 4,397.



Meanwhile, 1,492 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries in the country to 121,507, the minister added.



According to Koca, Turkey conducted 19,853 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out to 1,873,607.



A total of 739 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 338 others being intubated, Xinhua reported.