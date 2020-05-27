Ex-head of Chuvashia challenges his resignation

Former head of Russia’s Republic of Chuvashia Mikhail Ignatyev has challenged his resignation with the Russian Supreme Court, a court spokesman said.



"Mikhail Ignatyev has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to challenge the presidential decree on his early resignation as the head of the Republic of Chuvashia. The first court session will be held on June 30," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.



This is the first lawsuit from a former head of a Russian region challenging resignation, TASS reported.



On January 30, Putin signed a decree sending Ignatiyev to resignation due to the loss of confidence. Before that, Ignatyev was expelled from the ruling United Russia party in the wake of a scandal when he teased an emergencies ministry officer with new service cars’ keys, making him jump up to grab them.