Georgia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

As of May 27, there are 250 active cases of COVID-19 in Georgia out of the 735, 557 individuals have recovered, 12 people died, Sputnik Georgia reported.

Head of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Tenngiz Tsertsvadze said that resuming public transport, with certain restrictions, carries lower risks for the country regarding the coronavirus than the reopening of the tourist season.



According to him, the government, ‘which has managed the crisis successfully up to now,’ should think about measures to make the tourism season less dangerous.