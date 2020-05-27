Russia's COVID-19 daily growth rate drops to 2.3% 

In the past 24 hours, 8,338 people contracted the COVID-19 infection in Russia, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters said.

The daily growth rate dropped to 2.3%, the HQ said, adding that 3398 patients or 40.8% show no symptoms'

The total case count in Russia reached 370,680, TASS reported.



In Moscow, 2,140 infection cases were registered. The city’s share of new cases has fallen to 25.67% compared to 31.74% on Tuesday.

Besides, 793 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 387 in St. Petersburg, 161 in Dagestan.