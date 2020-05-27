Moscow fulfills conditions for lifting self-isolation regime

Moscow is ready to enter the first and the second phases of lifting its coronavirus restrictions, head of the Moscow department of Rospotrebnadzor Elena Andreeva said at an online meeting in the Moscow City Duma.



There are three indicators that allow the city to cancel the self-isolation regime: the daily growth rate (it should be less than 1 for 70 days), the hospital bed capacity, and the population testing rate (384 people per 100,000), she explained.



"The infection spread index in Moscow is 0.85," Andreeva said. "Moscow is the absolute leader in testing," RIA Novosti cited her as saying.



The head of the Moscow department of Rospotrebnadzor noted that there are two more important indicators - the mortality rate and the number of pneumonia cases. According to her, the mortality rate in Moscow is 1.1%, which are mainly people over 65 years old.



"We hope that we can start open facilities - as indicated in the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor: consumer services, public services, maybe walks and access to fresh air for children and the elderly," Andreeva emphasized.