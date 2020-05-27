Iran’s President Urges Cabinet to Curb 'Honor Killings'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on his cabinet Wednesday to quickly adopt laws aimed at curbing so-called honor killings after a father was arrested this week for allegedly murdering his 13- or 14-year-old daughter, Voice of America reports.

Reza Ashrafi was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter, Romina Ashrafi, with a farm sickle while she was sleeping after she fled her parents’ home with an older man.

Reza Ashrafi reportedly beheaded his daughter in the town of Talesh, about 320 kilometers northwest of Tehran, shocking the nation and drawing widespread attention on social media platforms.

It is rare for teenage girls in rural areas of Iran to run away with their boyfriends, but Romina Ashrafi fled her home to be with 34-year-old Bahamn Khavari, angering her father.

She was found five days later and was taken to a police station, where her father picked her up and took her back home, despite reportedly telling police she was fearful of a violent reaction from her father.