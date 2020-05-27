Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Putin agree to 'close coordination' on oil output
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further "close coordination" on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, Arab News reports.
They also both noted the importance of joint efforts aimed at reaching the agreements within the OPEC+ group in April on oil production curbs, the Kremlin said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
