Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on May 27 after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, Hurriyet daily reports.

“During a road control patrol in the Idlib region, due to an explosion 250 meters south of the search area, and whose cause has not yet been determined, one soldier was wounded and taken to hospital immediately, but was martyred despite all efforts,” the ministry said.